Damien Williams expected to miss time with shoulder injury

The Dolphins finished Sunday’s game with one healthy running back and there’s a good chance they’ll have to add a player to the roster if they want to avoid going through all of their Week 13 game with the same predicament.

Damien Williams injured his shoulder in the 35-17 loss to the Patriots and there are multiple reports on Monday that Williams will miss at least this week’s game against the Broncos before he’ll be well enough to play again. Senorise Perry suffered a concussion in the game, which left Kenyan Drake as the last man standing.

Drake ran nine times for 20 yards and caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown. Williams had eight carries for 38 yards and three catches for 14 yards before his injury.

The Dolphins have De’Veon Smith on their practice squad if they want to fill out the backfield from within the organization.