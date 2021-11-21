The Bears downgraded running back Damien Williams to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, the team announced.

Williams practiced all week with a knee injury. It appears he injured his calf during practice, which threatens to keep him out of the game.

He has played seven games with two starts this season and has totaled 48 touches for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears still have David Montgomery and rookie Khalil Herbert.

Chicago also announced it activated safety Deon Bush from injured reserve and flexed receiver Isaiah Coulter and outside linebacker Ledarius Mack from the practice squad to the active roster.

Bush has missed the past three games after injuring his quadriceps in a Oct. 17 game against the Packers. He has appeared in six games with two starts this year, totaling 15 tackles on defense and four on special teams.

Damien Williams downgraded to doubtful with calf injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk