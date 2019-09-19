Damien Williams continues to be absent from practice with injury

As the Chiefs prepare to host the Ravens on Sunday, the home team may not have its top running back.

Damien Williams has missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury.

Williams, in two 2019 starts, has only 34 yards rushing on 22 carries, an average of 1.5 yards per carry. He became the top option in the running game last year, after the Chiefs abruptly dumped Kareem Hunt.

LeSean McCoy didn’t practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury. He was expected to practice on Thursday, and he could have a key role in Sunday’s game plan.