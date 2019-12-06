Damien Williams out for Chiefs on Sunday

Running back Damien Williams won’t be in the lineup for the Chiefs in New England on Sunday.

Head coach Andy Reid announced on Friday afternoon that Williams will miss his second straight game with a rib injury. Williams was injured in Week 11 against the Chargers in Mexico City.

Williams has rushed 83 times for 309 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 23 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown this season.

With Williams out this week and Darrel Williams on injured reserve, the Chiefs brought back Spencer Ware this week. He’ll join LeSean McCoy and rookie Darwin Thompson as options out of the backfield. McCoy leads the team in rushing yards this season and Thompson led them with 44 yards on 11 carries last weekend.