Damien rallies for win over Nanakuli

Aug. 20—Damien 37, Nanakuli 32

Sophomore quarterback AJ Tuifua threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Ho-Williams in the final seconds to give the Monarchs (1-1) the come-from-behind victory.

Tuifua finished with 254 yards and five touchdowns after throwing a pick-6 to Nanakuli's Tamalii Namulauti-Auau to open the scoring.

The Golden Hawks (0-1) trailed 31-20 in the fourth quarter when Richard Federico caught two touchdown passes from Kanoa Torres to put Nanakuli ahead 32-21 after two failed two-point conversion attempts.

Dayton Savea had six catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Monarchs receiving corps. Tuifua also rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown.

No. 4 Campbell 61, Aiea 0

Junior Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Sabers (2-0, 1-0) reached the 60-point mark in consecutive games for the first time in school history.

Tana Togafau-Tavui scored Campbell's first two touchdowns rushing and receiving to help the Sabers build a 48-0 halftime lead.

Backup quarterback Donny Faavi Jr. threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brystin Sansano in the fourth quarter to give Campbell 123 points in its first two games after beating Waipahu 62-34 last week.

No. 9 Kapolei 63, Radford 14

Junior quarterback Liatama Amisone threw for 292 yards and six touchdowns in the first half and also ran for an 84-yard score to lead the Hurricanes (1-1, 1-0) to a win over the Rams (0-2, 0-1) in the conference opener for both teams.

Amisone ended the first half with a 9-yard touchdown throw to Noah Gould with 11 seconds remaining to give him 15 completions in 17 attempts.

Afi Togafau, a McKinley transfer, finished 18-for-29 for 150 yards and a touchdown for Radford.

Kalani 20, McKinley 0

Koa Colburn and Aiden Trinidad recovered blocked punts in the end zone for touchdowns and the Falcons are 2-0 in OIA Division II for the first time since 2012 after shutting out the Tigers.

Silas Soberano caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kynan McCartney, who finished 8-for-21 for 132 yards.

Mana Lale-Saole led the Tigers with 73 rushing yards on 26 carries and sophomore Alyza Taufa recorded all three interceptions on defense for McKinley (0-2, 0-1).