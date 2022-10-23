Damien Martinez, Oregon State run past Colorado for third straight win

The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes, Tahj Brooks ran for two scores and Texas Tech used a fast start to beat West Virginia 48-10 on Saturday. Coming off a bye week and playing in Lubbock for the first time in nearly a month, the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) scored 17 points off of turnovers, broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 at home. Texas Tech seized control with touchdowns on its first two drives and the Red Raiders' high-tempo offense kept West Virginia off balance.