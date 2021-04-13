Damien Martinez, 3-star RB, commits to Oregon State Beavers

Dylan Mickanen
·1 min read

Damien Martinez, 3-star RB, commits to Oregon State Beavers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Beavers got another commitment and his stats are eye-popping.

Damien Martinez, a three-star running back from Lewisville, TX, committed to the Beavers Monday afternoon following a high school season where he ran for 2,010 yards on 232 attempts (8.7 YPC), resulting in 30 touchdowns. 

[Listen to the Talkin' Beavers Podcast!]

As a sophomore, Martinez ran for 2,629 yards on 325 attempts resulting in 38 touchdowns.

The 5'10", 220-pound running back ranks as the nation's 1,095th overall player, No. 79 running back, and No. 150 player in Texas by composite rating. 247Sports evaluators rank Martinez as the nation's No. 87 running back and No. 164 player in Texas.

He chose Oregon State over Georgia Tech, Kansas, San Diego State and Texas State. 

Martinez is the second Beavers commitment in a week, joining Rivals four-star Melvin Jordan IV, who welcomed Martinez to the dam after his decision.

The duo are the only two commitments in the 2022 class which ranks 57th nationally and last in the Pac-12, but it's early. 

Getting Jordan IV, who held offers from schools such as Florida State, shows the Beavers can win some crucial battles after the growth shown under Jonathan Smith. 

