Damien Harris’ wise advice for Patriots rookies is truly Belichickian

The New England Patriots pride themselves on being a merit-based organization. It doesn’t matter what a player is paid. It doesn’t matter where a player was drafted. Sometimes, it doesn’t even matter what they did last season. Bill Belichick will grant playing time to the highest-performing players at any given moment.

That is, more or less, the message running back Damien Harris wanted to share with the incoming rookie class, from Alabama quarterback and first-round pick Mac Jones to UCF receiver and seventh-round pick Tre Nixon.

“Where you get drafted doesn’t really matter,” Harris told Burton, as transcribed by CBS Boston. “I know everyone wants to be a first-round pick. I wanted to be one more than anything. But it doesn’t matter when you step in to this organization because everyone has to do their job. Everyone is held to the same standard, is held accountable and has to be ready to work. That’s the name of the game.

“It’s about the work. There is no magic pill you can take or secret formula or shortcut you can take. This game doesn’t accept that. It’s all about the work, coming in with the mindset to be the best you can be and be the best for your organization. That’s all that matters; being ready to walk in and just go to work.”

