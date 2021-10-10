Damien Harris' Wildcat touchdown a Patriots first in 2021

Watch: Damien Harris accomplishes a Patriots first with Wildcat TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' offense took an encouraging step forward Sunday in Houston.

Running back Damien Harris took a shotgun snap out of the Wildcat formation on the tenth play of the Patriots' opening drive and plunged for a 1-yard touchdown run against the Texans at NRG Stadium.

Harris' rushing touchdown, his second of the season, marked the first time New England has scored on its opening drive in 2021.

That stat highlights the Patriots' scoring struggles through four games, as the team entered Houston averaging just 17.8 points per contest.

But a steady diet of Harris runs and three Mac Jones completions helped set up Harris' Wildcat TD, which caught the eye of injured Patriots running back James White.

Expect New England to lean heavily on Harris on the running game as they look to get back on track in Houston.