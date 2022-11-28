Damien Harris out, two OL starters in for Patriots’ practice on Sunday

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was not present at Sunday’s practice, while tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn returned to the field.

Harris has been used as a complementary piece in the Patriots’ offensive backfield this season. He had five carries for 16 yards against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Unfortunately, his night ended with an injury and him being spotted in the locker room on crutches.

Along with Wynn, center David Andrews was present at practice as well after missing Thursday’s game with a thigh injury. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was also on the field after suffering an injury on the first offensive play against Minnesota.

No sign of Damien Harris or practice squad wideout Lynn Bowden at the first practice of Bills week. Everyone else is here, including Isaiah Wynn, David Andrews, Jakobi Meyers. pic.twitter.com/Y06c8g12A4 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 27, 2022

New England is entering a crucial stretch of games, as they get set to take on the Buffalo Bills Thursday night.

The injury to Harris leaves an already thin backfield even thinner. Meyers, Andrews and Wynn will be important pieces, as the Patriots look to build off the stellar offensive performance they had against the Vikings.

List

5 shocking, yet blatantly, missed calls by officials in Patriots-Vikings game

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire