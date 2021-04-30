Damien Harris shows his excitement to reunite with Mac Jones in New England

Mac Jones will see some familiar faces this offseason while getting acclimated with the New England Patriots.

In Bill Belichick’s introductory call with Jones after he was announced as the No. 15 overall pick, the head coach mentioned the camaraderie with former Alabama players. Damien Harris and Jones shared the field together in 2018 and Anfernee Jennings shared the same locker room for two seasons.

Harris made strides as the team’s lead back last season and he’ll undoubtedly play a huge role in 2021 if he can stay healthy. He’s won the locker room over the past two years and will be the perfect player to help transition Jones to the Patriots.

He shared his excitement on social media following the announcement.

Jones is sitting behind Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the depth chart, but he’s considered pro-ready and could find his moment to step on the field as soon as Day 1 if the Patriots feel he’s ready.

