Damien Harris, Shaq Mason did not participate at Patriots’ 1st practice in Week 6

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (ribs), offensive guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) and cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) did not participate at practice on Wednesday ahead of the team’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Harris suffered his injury during the second half of the Patriots’ win in Week 5.

New England had nine players listed as limited: linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), Ronnie Perkins (ankle) and Kyle Van Noy (groin), safeties Cody Davis (knee) and Kyle Dugger (hamstring), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), offensive linemen Justin Herron (abdomen) and cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (ankle) and Jalen Mills (hamstring).

Mason, Mills and Perkins did not play due to their injuries in Week 5.

Damien Harris and Shaq Mason were present for practice but did not participate. 9 Patriots were listed as limited. pic.twitter.com/SVuzmEku4G — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 13, 2021

New England kicks off against the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

List