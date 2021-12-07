It is windy in Buffalo, so windy that in five possessions thus far the teams have combined for three passes in 16 plays.

The Patriots, who are against the wind in the first quarter, have yet to throw their first pass.

The teams also have combined for two fumbles. The Patriots recovered theirs. The Bills lost theirs as Josh Allen’s handoff never was secured by Matt Breida and Lawrence Guy recovered at the New England 31.

The Bills got into New England territory on a 15-yard punt by Jake Bailey to the New England 40.

The Patriots converted the turnover into a touchdown when, on third-and-five, Damien Harris broke free. Micah Hyde was the only player with a chance to tackle Harris once he broke through the line of scrimmage, and Hyde overran the play and slipped down.

Harris’ career-long 64-yard run went the distance.

Because of the strong wind gusts, the Patriots went for two. Brandon Bolden ran it in around left end.

The Patriots lead 8-0.

Damien Harris runs for 64-yard touchdown, giving Patriots 8-0 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk