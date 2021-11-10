Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson miss practice with concussions in Week 10

As the New England Patriots took the practice field on Wednesday, several key players were not present. Linebacker Jamie Collins did not participate in practice due to an ankle injury. Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both did not participate because of concussions. Linebacker Matthew Judon was out as well, with the absence appearing to be related to the birth of his child.

Nine players were also limited at practice: P Jake Bailey, (right knee), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), K Nick Folk, left knee, WR N’Keal Harry, (knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle), LG Shaq Mason (abdomen), S Jalen Mills side, TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder, and LB Kyle Van Noy groin).

New England is set to face a Cleveland Browns team that is also dealing with notable absences, including running back Nick Chubb. The Patriots will look to record their fourth win in a row. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 PM.

