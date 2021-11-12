Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson listed as questionable for Patriots

Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears said earlier this week that the team was in “wait and see” mode with running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson because they were in the concussion protocol and nothing has changed heading into the weekend.

Both players remained out of practice on Friday, but the Patriots have not ruled either one of them out for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Both players are listed as questionable.

Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor are the other backs on the 53-man roster in New England.

Wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski is also in the concussion protocol and listed as questionable. Linebacker Jamie Collins was the only other player out of practice Friday and he’s listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury.

Punter Jake Bailey (knee), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), kicker Nick Folk (knee), wide receiver N'Keal Harry (knee), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (ankle), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), cornerback Jalen Mills (thigh), tight end Jonnu Smith, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) make up the rest of the questionable group.

