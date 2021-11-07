Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson injuries: Latest on Patriots RBs

Latest update on Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' running backs were the stars of the show Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. But only one of them made through the entire game healthy.

Both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson suffered head injuries in the Patriots' 24-6 win over the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Stevenson went down with 11:31 remaining in the fourth quarter after an 11-yard gain and received medical attention on the sidelined before heading to the locker room. He was listed as questionable to return with a head injury but didn't play another snap.

Minutes later, Panthers defensive end Brian Burns delivered a hard hit on Harris in the backfield with 7:18 remaining in the game. Harris stayed down on the ground for a while and also got medical attention before walking to the locker room and not returning due to a head injury.

That left Brandon Bolden to finish off the game as the only healthy running back. All three players contributed to a solid rushing attack, though: Stevenson racked up 106 total yards on just 12 touches (10 rushes for 62 yards; two catches for 44 yards), while Harris added his seventh rushing touchdown of the season and Bolden tallied 81 total yards (54 rushing on eight carries; two catches for 27 yards).

The Patriots totaled 151 rushing yards against a stout Panthers run defense, but the injuries to Harris and Stevenson are concerning -- especially with a Week 10 matchup looming against the Cleveland Browns' third-ranked rushing defense.

We'll update this article with more details on Harris and Stevenson's injuries as they become available.