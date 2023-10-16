Damien Harris released from hospital after leaving field in ambulance

There is good news out of Buffalo for running back Damien Harris.

According to multiple reports, Harris has been released from a local hospital and is expected to be OK after suffering a neck injury during Sunday night's game.

Harris left the field in an ambulance after he was tackled on a 1-yard run in the second quarter. The Bills shared during the game that he had movement in his arms and legs.

Head coach Sean McDermott said postgame that Harris was seemingly headed in a good direction.

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Bills in March after spending his first four seasons with the Patriots. He has rushed for 94 yards with a TD and caught two passes for 16 yards so far this season.