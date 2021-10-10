Damien Harris questionable to return to Patriots-Texans game with chest injury

Damien Harris questionable to return with chest injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Depth at running back continues to be tested for the New England Patriots.

The team's No. 1 back, Damien Harris, exited Sunday's game against the Houston Texans in the third quarter with a chest injury and is questionable to return, per the team.

Patriots injury update: RB Damien Harris (chest) is questionable to return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 10, 2021

Harris had a 1-yard rushing touchdown for the Patriots on the first play of the second quarter, helping tie the game at 6-6, but lost a fumble on his way into the end zone for a score which would have made it all square at 12-12.

With Harris's status uncertain, New England has only Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden available at running back.

UPDATE 3:26 p.m.: Harris has returned to the game for the Patriots.

Harris back in the huddle. Missed some time with a chest issue. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 10, 2021

UPDATE 3:41 p.m.: Harris again left the game, this time with a rib injury, and is again questionable to return.

Damien Harris is being helped off the field. Moving very slowly. Another hit to this running back group. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 10, 2021

J.J. Taylor is inactive after losing a fumble last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Stevenson, meanwhile, is active for the first time since losing a fumble in the Patriots' season opener against the Miami Dolphins.