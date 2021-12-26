Damien Harris powers his way into Patriots’ history books with TD

During the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, running back Damien Harris powered his way into the end zone to give his team a fighting chance.

With New England down 26-14, Harris rumbled his way into the end zone for a touchdown — one that helped him make some Patriots history. He is the fourth Patriots player since 1970 with five or more 100-yard rushing games.

As for the drive itself, the touchdown ended with a 10-play, 75-yard drive. The run put Harris over 100 yards and gave him his third rushing touchdown of the afternoon.

As New England looked to climb its way back into the football game, Harris has certainly left his mark on it.

Related