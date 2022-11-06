Damien Harris is not expected to play for Patriots

The Patriots added a running back to the roster on Saturday and it appears that move was made because Damien Harris won’t be available on Sunday.

Harris missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of an illness, but he returned to practice on Friday. The Patriots listed Harris as questionable, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is not expected to play against the Colts.

The Patriots signed J.J. Taylor off of their practice squad on Saturday. Rhamondre Stevenson, Kevin Harris, and Pierre Strong are also on the 53-man roster, although Strong is also listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Center David Andrews and wide receiver DeVante Parker have already been ruled out for New England. Tackle Marcus Cannon was ruled out Friday and placed on injured reserve Saturday.

