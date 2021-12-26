Damien Harris in; Nelson Agholor and Rhamondre Stevenson out vs. the Bills in Week 16

The New England Patriots had a smattering of good and bad news as they prepared for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Week 16.

New England will have running back Damien Harris and receivers N’Keal Harry and Kendrick Bourne, all of whom had their statuses in question for the game. Harris missed last week with a hamstring injury and was questionable this week. Harry was questionable after suffering a hip injury in Weel 15. And Bourne returned to the active roster after spending time on the COVID-19/reserve list this week.

The team activated linebacker Josh Uche from injured reserve on Saturday.

The inactive list included receiver Nelson Agholor, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade, tight end Devin Asiasi and quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was inactive after landing on the COVID-19/reserve list this weekend

Defensive end Deatrich Wise will also be out this week after landing on the COVID-19/reserve list on Friday.

Because they had so many players out, the Patriots elected to elevate the following players off the practice squad: receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback DeAngelo Ross.

The Patriots and Bills kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

