Bills RB Damien Harris taken off field in ambulance after scary injury

Damien Harris out with neck injury, has movement in arms and legs

The Bills shared an update on Damien Harris just before halftime, noting that the running back has a neck injury and has movement in his arms and legs.

Harris was taken off the field on a backboard in an ambulance to be transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The running back went down and initially did not move after being tackled by Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard run with 3:15 left in the second quarter. It was Harris’ first carry of the game.

Harris gave a thumbs up as he was being placed into the ambulance.

The Giants lead the Bills 6-0 at halftime of Sunday Night Football.