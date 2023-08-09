Damien Harris joins growing injury list at Bills practice

The Buffalo Bills were healthy through the early stages of 2023 training camp. But a familiar foe from last season is creeping into the picture.

Running back Damien Harris missed the team’s practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury. It was described as “soreness.” According to The Athletic, Harris was injured on Tuesday and left practice and put in some time on a bike on the sideline but he did not return to the field.

The description and Harris putting in the cycling thankfully makes it sound less serious. But Harris, who signed a one-year deal in Buffalo this offseason, does have a history with injury so the coaching staff might be giving him the day off in order to keep him healthy for the Bills’ first preseason game on Saturday.

Harris joins the likes of cornerback Cam Lewis and defensive tackle Ed Oliver who have also been recently dinged up in practice.

Starting with the latter, Oliver’s situation is similar to Harris as he missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to back “soreness.”

Lewis is a bit more up in the air. After avoiding a head injury, Lewis has missed the same amount of time due to a groin injury.

It’s unclear when any of the trio will return to the lineup.

On the positive side, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and quarterback Josh Allen returned to practice on Wednesday after briefly leaving Tuesday’s session.

Bills Wire will provide updates when information is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire