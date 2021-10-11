Damien Harris injury: Latest report on Patriots RB is encouraging

Latest report on Damien Harris' injury is encouraging originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris wasn't able to finish Sunday's Week 5 game against the Houston Texans, but the latest report on his injury is an encouraging one for the team.

Harris left New England's 25-22 win at NRG Stadium with a chest injury in the second half but did return at one point. He exited again in the fourth quarter, and this time the Patriots specifically labeled the issue a rib injury.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported a fresh update on Harris' injury with the following tweet Monday afternoon:

#Patriots RB Damien Harris checked out OK after yesterday’s game, source said. He was limited with rib and chest injuries, but tests ruled out anything significant and he’s best described as day-to-day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

Harris ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries before leaving the game a second time. He also fumbled at the goal line in the second quarter, costing the Patriots a touchdown. Veteran Brandon Bolden and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson got the snaps at running back during the Patriots' final drive of the game while Harris was sidelined.

Overall, the Patriots finished with 126 rushing yards and a touchdown on 30 carries (4.2 yards per rush) versus the Texans -- a nice bounce-back performance from the run game after it tallied minus-1 yard in a Week 4 loss to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Up next for the Patriots is a Week 6 showdown against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.