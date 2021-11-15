The Patriots will be back in action against the Falcons on Thursday night and that means they had to issue a report with hypothetical practice participation levels on Monday.

If they had held an actual practice, they would have worked without running back Damien Harris, wide recevier Gunner Olszewski, and linebacker Josh Uche. Harris and Olszewski both missed Sunday’s win over the Browns with concussions. Uche played 13 snaps against Cleveland and made two tackles before getting injured.

Tight end Jonnu Smith was inactive on Sunday and the Patriots said he would have been limited with a shoulder injury.

Punter Jake Bailey (knee), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (hip), tackle Trent Brown (calf), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (knee), wide receiver N'Keal Harry (knee), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (ankle), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), cornerback Jalen Mills (forearm), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) also would have been limited participants in practice.

Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski, Josh Uche wouldn’t have practiced Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk