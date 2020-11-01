Damien Harris’ first career touchdown was absolutely awesome

Despite pessimism from the current state of things, the New England Patriots have the future to look forward to with running back Damien Harris.

The 2019 third-rounder sat out his rookie season to learn and observe, and he missed the beginning of this season on the injured reserve list. Heading into the Patriots’ matchup agains the Buffalo Bills, he was one of the most anticipated players to produce offense.

Harris delivered, along with undrafted receiver Jakobi Meyers, who had a career day. Harris’ first touchdown of his career was a hard-earned 22-yard sprint — which broke a six-quarter streak of the Patriots not scoring a touchdown.



