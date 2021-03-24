Damien Harris has fired up reaction to Patriots RB James White re-signing

Harris has fired up reaction to Patriots RB James White re-signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Veteran running back James White is coming back to the New England Patriots -- a move that was met with much applause among Boston sports fans on social media.

Another person who expressed his excitement over the news on social media was Patriots running back Damien Harris.

Here's his reaction to White returning to New England:

Harris has been teammates with White for two seasons after the Patriots selected the University of Alabama product in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The young running back has learned a lot from White on and off the field, and he shared some of that experience when talking to reporters in December.

“I can’t even put into words how much you can learn from a guy like James White,” Harris said. “First of all, being a professional, the way he takes care of his business, the way he comes to work every day with a mentality of being a leader and a go-to guy that we can depend on, and he never lets us down.

“I think that’s also a testament to the way that he leads, the way that he approaches the game and just the type of person that he is. He shows up to work every single day, does his job, does it well, rarely ever makes any mistakes and is just a guy you can (point) to and say, ‘That’s what this team is supposed to be about.’ His toughness, the way he approaches the game mentally, physically, the way he takes care of himself, keeps himself available and then goes out there and does his job.

“Just for short, I think having a guy like that to look up to has been helpful in my development as a player, and I really look up to him a lot. And he knows that. I tell him every day every chance I get. James White is definitely a guy you can say, ‘Yeah, I want to be like James White when I grow up.'"

White's new contract with the Patriots is for one year and worth $2.5 million. So, Harris will have at least another season to learn from White and continue to build that relationship.