Running back Damien Harris is switching teams in the AFC East for the 2023 season.

Harris has signed with the Bills after spending four seasons with the Patriots and he’s joining an offense that is bringing back a number of weapons from their third straight division champion. Those weapons include running backs James Cook and Nyheim Hines, but Harris does not sound like he believes those players will keep him from thriving in Buffalo’s offense.

“I always said that playing against the Bills, I felt like brought out the best in me as a competitor and as a player,” Harris said, via the team’s website. “And from the outside looking in as an opponent if I felt that way then I knew that if I was able to join this organization, I feel like I could just take it to a new height.”

After rushing for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021, Harris dipped behind Rhamondre Stevenson in the New England backfield pecking order last year. It remains to be seen just how he’ll fit into the Bills attack, but it’s clear he feels like he can bounce back to previous heights.

Damien Harris feels signing with Bills can take him to a new height originally appeared on Pro Football Talk