Damien Harris excited for role in Bills offense
After being a constant thorn in the Bills' side when he played with the Patriots, Damien Harris will now look to do the same to Buffalo's opponents.
After being a constant thorn in the Bills' side when he played with the Patriots, Damien Harris will now look to do the same to Buffalo's opponents.
The Patriots haven't finished in last place since 2000.
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.
Barber, who helped the Tampa Bay Bucs win their first Super Bowl, had to wait a few years to finally hear his name called for the Hall of Fame.
As in previous years, there are some teams who don't have an obvious No. 1 running back fantasy managers can draft. Jorge Martin looks to clarify these groups.
As more politicians posture and preen with bills of their own, it's fair to ask if any of the proposed drafts have the muster to actually pass and become enacted.
South Africa is the other team to advance from Group G after a surprising win over Italy.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
The Aces need just six more wins to set the WNBA’s regular season record.
The Pac-12 appears to be on life support. A decision from one of the four-corner schools could prove as a lifesaver or a death knell. College athletics is on fragile ground.
Framber Valdez needed just 93 pitches on Tuesday, the fourth-fewest needed in a no-hitter since 1901. "We have plans for this to be our best month and this is the way to start it off," manager Dusty Baker said.
Known for his exotic blitzes and pass-rush stunts, Wink Martindale has his defense focused on the run game this season.
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
Hunter Dekkers allegedly placed 26 wagers on Iowa State games, and his parents reportedly tried to help him disguise his identity to make it seem like the bets were his mom's.
With the trade deadline in the rearview, let's assess how the Angels stack up against their AL competitors.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Justin Gaethje earned the BMF title and a spot in Yahoo Sports' pound-for-pound rankings with his KO of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.
The NFL's Nickelodeon venture is a clever, deft way to reach football fans of the future.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon highlights a quartet of NFL squads that could provide great production if fantasy managers play their cards right.
Verlander tied an MLB record in signing a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the Mets last offseason.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus gives his take on some key ADPs that have seen some movement this week.