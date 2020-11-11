Damien Harris is everything Sony Michel should have been

There is little doubt that the New England Patriots have struggled drafting players over the years. Whether it be a first-round pick, or a late-round selection, they have not been able to find luck in the draft as of late. Some of the Patriots draft picks have been hit by bad luck.

Such is the case with Sony Michel. The former Georgia star has suffered a rash of injuries during his tenure with the Patriots. It has undoubtedly taken away some of his explosiveness, and his ability to be a game changer at the running back position.

It was truly amazing to (re)watch Michel in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. It featured Michel and the Bulldogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide. He ran with speed, he had quick cuts to the outside, and he also was able to put Georgia in good field position. All told in that game, he recorded 14 carries for 98 yards, averaging seven yards per carry.

Those numbers were a little bit down from the semifinal game he played prior. In that game, he recorded 11 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns. He was explosive in every sense of the word, and gave Georgia a one-to punch at the running back position, along with Nick Chubb.

Going back and re-watching some of that game and season for Georgia, it was staggering to see how much he played a huge role in not only that game, but their path to get there. He had three games of over 100 yards, and out of the 14 games Georgia played that year, he had a touchdown in all but four of them.

Since he has arrived in New England, he has undoubtedly become slower, and that explosiveness is just not there. He can still break off some big runs, but he no longer has that element of speed. If anything, Michel is a shell of his former self.

Enter Damien Harris.

After putting together a solid career for Alabama, Harris was selected by New England in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. Tallying over 3,000 yards in his career at Alabama, Harris was in Tuscaloosa while the likes of Derrick Henry and Bo Scarborough passed through the ranks. Harris’ best season Alabama came in 2016. He carried the ball 145 times for 1,040 yards, and two touchdowns. It is worth noting that he had 11 touchdowns in 2017, as he managed to do more than just accumulate yards.

As Harris has begun to find his role for New England, I can’t help but think that Harris is currently what Sony Michelle was supposed to be.

I see the same kind of running style between the two running backs. Both of them run downhill, both of them have some sort of speed, and both of them have enough strength and power the key plays alive. For Michel , I don’t see that same explosiveness that used to be there. I saw it more with him in the collegiate ranks. Instead, I see it with Harris. he has been able to translate those traits over to the National Football League with more success.

It would be great if Michel could get back to what he was at Georgia, but I do not see it. Instead, Harris is managing to fill in the starters role nicely. He has managed to carve himself a role as the workhorse running back for the team, and it is going to be interesting to see his growth over the next couple of years. Maybe, he will fully be able to cement himself as a future back for New England.

As for Michel? Here’s hoping he can get back to what he used to be.

