Damien Harris calls Aaron Donald the best defensive player of all time

Aaron Donald is routinely considered the best defensive player in the NFL each season, winning Defensive Player of the Year three times. But with how dominant he’s been throughout his career, he’s in the conversation as being one of the best defender in league history.

He’s certainly a first-ballot Hall of Famer and if he wins Defensive Player of the Year again this season, he’ll be the first ever to win it four times. Patriots running back Damien Harris sees Donald as the best defender to ever play in the NFL, giving him some seriously high praise.

Here’s what Harris said after Donald was voted second on the NFL’s top 100 players list.

“I don’t even have the words to describe this guy,” Harris said. “Personally, to me, I think he’s the best to ever do what he’s done. “I think he’s the best defensive player this game has ever seen. His physical dominance, his technique, his power, his strength, his speed, his quickness — there are no flaws in his game.”

Harris wasn’t the only player to give Donald some big-time props. Devin White, Stefon Diggs and Miles Sanders all said Donald would be No. 1 on their top 100 lists. Marlon Humphrey said the same thing, acknowledging that he knows it’s repetitive to say how good he is over and over.

Donald was edged out by Patrick Mahomes for the No. 1 spot on the top 100, but there’s no doubt about him being the best defender in the game right now.