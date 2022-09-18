Damien Harris bluntly acknowledges the Patriots’ offensive struggles

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is not mincing words about the state of the Patriots offense.

Harris played a big role in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. He carried the ball nine times for 48 yards, as well as caught two passes for 10 yards. Nevertheless, it was not enough to make a difference for a stagnant offense, as the Dolphins bested New England in Miami once again.

Harris was a major part of the Patriots offense last season. He rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns. The running game was a big piece of the Patriots offense last year, and Harris knows the unit is not up to par so far this year, as transcribed by Zack Cox of NESN.com.

“It’s a work in progress, and it’s a long season,” Harris said. “We’re going into Week 2. I don’t think anybody or any team is where they’re going to be at the end of the year, so we just have to continue to have confidence in one another, coaches and players have confidence in each other and just continue to go out there and prove. We know that we’re going to get to where we want to be.”

Pittsburgh gave up 133 rushing yards to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend on 3.9 yards per carry.

This could be an opportunity for Harris and the rest of the Patriots offensive group to get back on track. It will be intriguing to see if they can do so, as the Patriots offense looks to find its groove.

