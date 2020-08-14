Damian Lillard willed the Blazers into the NBA play-in tournament by shooting from half-court and avoiding the 'right' play

Damian Lillard scored 42 points to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets, 134-133, and make the NBA play-in tournament.

Lillard's biggest shot of the night was a three-pointer from just past half-court, which he said he took because he wouldn't sleep knowing he played passively against the aggressive Nets defense.

Lillard also came up with a clutch steal in the final 80 seconds that set up a game-sealing shot from C.J. McCollum.

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers sealed the 8th seed in the Western Conference on Thursday with a 134-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

With the win, the Blazers will play the Memphis Grizzlies in a play-in tournament to advance to the first round of the playoffs. The Blazers need one win to advance; the Grizzlies need two.

Lillard and the Blazers got past the Nets by the skin of their teeth. It required another herculean effort from Lillard, who scored 42 points on 13-of-22 shooting, with 12 assists. It also required some dazzling shooting, questionable shot choices, and an all-out effort to get a clutch steal.

In the fourth quarter, the Nets began doubling Lillard at half-court, forcing him to give up the ball to his teammates. The strategy: let anybody beat us but Lillard.

With the Blazers trailing a feisty Nets team by seven with under 11 minutes to play, Lillard pulled up from one step inside the half-court logo and drained a three-pointer. Officially marked as a 35-foot shot, the basket put Lillard at 33 points on the night.

After the game, Lillard explained his strategy to Chris Haynes of Yahoo.

"Our season is on the line. Two-and-a-half, three minutes went by where I was just trying to make the right play," Lillard said. "Two guys was coming to me and I was just outletting it to the first guy I saw so we could attack them and have an advantage.

"And then it got to a point where I was like, 'I'm not gonna sleep well tonight knowing I was just passive and made the right play.' So each time I saw a look, I don't care how far it was or if somebody was close to me, if I had a sniff, I was raising up and shooting it and that's why I shot that one."

The shot helped turn the tide — the Blazers outscored the Nets 31-27 the remainder of the game.

It wasn't Lillard's only clutch play, however. With 1:12 left to play and the Blazers up 132-130, Lillard picked up Nets star Caris LeVert in the back-court. As LeVert attempted to dribble around Lillard, Lillard poked the ball away, then dove on the floor to secure the loose ball, giving Portland a huge extra possession. On the next play, C.J. McCollum hit a jump shot to put Portland up four.

Over his last three games, Lillard scored a total of 154 points — an average of 51.3 points per game — to help the Blazers make the play-in tournament. Things won't get easier from here, but at least Lillard can sleep well.

