Damian Lillard wasn't the only person who was mad: Social media reacts to missed goaltending call

Chris Burkhardt
NBC Sports Northwest

The Blazers had their hearts ripped out in Utah, all thanks to one of the most egregious missed calls you will ever see. 

With the clock winding down and the Blazers trailing by two, Damian Lillard put the team on his shoulders. 

Lillard drove the basket for what should have been the game-tying layup, but he missed it... Well, the shot never had a real chance. 

The ball went off the glass, then was slapped by the hand of Jazz center Rudy Gobert before it ever had a chance to go in. 

Hitting the ball after it hits the glass - That's a textbook goaltend. However, the referees didn't make the call, choosing instead to swallow their whistles. 

Since there was no call, the play couldn't be reviewed and the Blazers watched as the officials robbed them of a chance to grab an incredible victory. 

Damian Lillard had to be held back by security after the final buzzer, and much like the Trail Blazers star, social media was heated:

 

