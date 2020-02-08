Damian Lillard wasn't the only person who was mad: Social media reacts to missed goaltending call

The Blazers had their hearts ripped out in Utah, all thanks to one of the most egregious missed calls you will ever see.

With the clock winding down and the Blazers trailing by two, Damian Lillard put the team on his shoulders.

Lillard drove the basket for what should have been the game-tying layup, but he missed it... Well, the shot never had a real chance.

The ball went off the glass, then was slapped by the hand of Jazz center Rudy Gobert before it ever had a chance to go in.

Hitting the ball after it hits the glass - That's a textbook goaltend. However, the referees didn't make the call, choosing instead to swallow their whistles.

Since there was no call, the play couldn't be reviewed and the Blazers watched as the officials robbed them of a chance to grab an incredible victory.

Damian Lillard had to be held back by security after the final buzzer, and much like the Trail Blazers star, social media was heated:

You gotta be kidding me. But y'all wanna call goaltending any other time right? Okay. — Nassir Little (@2ez_nassie) February 8, 2020

That was some BullS$&@$ right there. This @trailblazers vs @utahjazz game, this last play by @Dame_Lillard was a CLEAR GOALTENDING. How the hell are you an official and you miss that call. Lillard was absolutely right to be pissed. Horrible....Horrible miss! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 8, 2020

Hard to miss a call worse than officials did on a Gobert goaltend of a Lillard drive and lay-in in final seconds of a brutal loss. Back-to-back at altitude in Utah, bench depleted - just a hellacious end. Orlando on Thursday, Portland tonight. Sloppy run of NBA officiating. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2020

WE EVEN GOT A WOJ BOMB ABOUT HOW BAD OF A MISSED CALL THAT WAS. https://t.co/UE86jTuGWq — Ty Delbridge (@TyDelbridge) February 8, 2020

What is the point of having a review system if you can't review that? — Chris Burkhardt (@CBurkhardtNBCS) February 8, 2020

The NBA needs less replays overall and also has to be able to get things right in situations like tonight. Why have all those folks in Seacacus tuned in to game-deciding errors? — Mike Richman (@mikegrich) February 8, 2020

CHECK YOUR VOICEMAIL REFS, SOUNDS LIKE YOU MISSED A FEW CALLS — PDX HYPE SQUAD (@kdubinthisclub) February 8, 2020

He got fouled and then a goaltend. Terrible — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) February 8, 2020

There isn't a more blatant goaltend than the one we just saw.



The Blazers just got robbed. Lillard has every right to be mad.



The NBA will issue a statement tomorrow saying they missed it. Compete BS.







— Jason Peterson (@jpsperspective) February 8, 2020

Imagine having rules in place in the NBA where you can't overturn a blatantly wrong call which was an obvious goaltend. That could be a season defining loss for Portland chasing a playoff spot. — Trade Deadline SZN (@OKCTHUNDERAlex) February 8, 2020

Between that missed goaltend and Royce O'Neale undercutting Simons, I wouldn't be surprised if multiple Blazers players/Stotts are fined tomorrow. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 8, 2020

Damian Lillard wasn't the only person who was mad: Social media reacts to missed goaltending call originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest