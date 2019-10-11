Damian Lillard has become a star in Portland with the Trail Blazers, but he forever will have his heart in Oakland.

The Town native bleeds Raiders Silver and Black and would love to see a star receiver in Jon Gruden's offense. And he has a big idea to get one in Oakland, no matter how unlikely it is.

Trade OBJ to the @Raiders if the Browns tryna make a move. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 9, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That's right, Dame wants Odell Beckham Jr. on the Raiders. It certainly would be a huge boost to the team's issues with their receivers corps, but no, this isn't going to happen.

While the Browns (2-3) haven't lived up to their sky-high expectations this season, especially after a 31-3 beatdown from the 49ers on "Monday Night Football," Cleveland is sticking with OBJ.

Through his first five games with the Browns, Beckham has 335 yards receiving on 23 receptions and has scored just one touchdowns. While the outside world penciled him in for bigger numbers than that, they still would lead the Raiders' receivers.

Tyrell Williams currently has the most receptions (17) and receiving yards by a Raiders wideout this season. There's no doubt Williams has been a solid addition to the offense, but he's much better suited as a No. 2 option.

[RELATED: Gruden's WR turnover near constant since re-joining Raiders]

Coach Jon Gruden keeps shuffling through receivers like he's a Blackjack deal. OBJ will not be in the Raiders' deck.

At least not this season.

Story continues

Damian Lillard wants Odell Beckham Jr. on Raiders if Browns make trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area