Damian Lillard wants Le'Veon Bell on Raiders, paired with Josh Jacobs

Dame wants Raiders to sign Le'Veon, pair him with Jacobs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders enter their bye flying high at 3-2 after hanging 40 on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs during a crucial Week 5 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Derek Carr and the passing attack were firing on all cylinders, and the Silver and Black look to have one of the most diverse, explosive attacks in the NFL when everyone is healthy.

But Portland Trail Blazers star, Oakland native and Raiders fan Damian Lillard has his eyes on adding another toy to Jon Gruden's surging offense -- Le'Veon Bell.

On Tuesday, the New York Jets cut the star running back, putting an end to a rocky and unfruitful relationship. Make no mistake, Bell has been bad with a capital B ever since he agreed to join Gang Green. He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry since the start of last season, which ranks 48th out of 49 eligible backs.

He hasn't been a superstar player since 2017, the final season he suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was so bad for the Jets -- the freaking Jets -- that New York opted to cut him loose and pay him the prorated remainder of his $6 million salary and his $2.5 million bonus.

Any team can sign Bell for the league minimum and hope Bell joins the long list of players who have resurrected their careers after getting away from Adam Gase. Think Ryan Tannehill, DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, Kenyan Drake, Robbie Anderson. The list goes on.

Josh Jacobs is the horse for the Raiders. He's been running hard but the yards haven't been stacking up. The field should open for Jacobs once the Raiders' full complement of offensive players are back in the fold. Henry Ruggs has missed a few games and Bryan Edwards has been out for the past two games.

In addition to Jacobs, Devontae Booker has been a solid backup and Jalen Richard continues to be a good third-down back.

RELATED: Week 5 NFL takeaways: Are Raiders for real?

The Raiders probably won't be the first team on Bell's list, but it wouldn't be hard to see Gruden taking a stab at Bell. The Raiders were hoping to have rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. in the "Joker" role this season, but the Kentucky product has issues grasping the offense during training camp and was traded to the Miami Dolphins prior to the season.

Bell could be an option to fill that "Joker" role. He's a versatile weapon who has been effective as both a runner and a receiver in the past.

The Raiders don't need him, but if he's cheap and motivated to prove he's not washed, Bell could give the Raiders another dynamic weapon to add to what is an explosive unit.

There's no doubt Gruden already is batting the idea of bringing Bell in around. The Raiders have other more pressing needs, but don't be surprised if Dame gets his wish and Bell is in Silver and Black by next week.