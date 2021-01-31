Damian Lillard trolls Bulls fans after improbable last-second win

Lillard trolls Bulls fans after improbable last-second win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Damian Lillard is a destroyer of dreams, on the court and in the Twitter streets.

Mere hours after sinking the Bulls with two reality-defying 3-pointers in an 8.9-second-stretch to close Saturday night's 123-122 Portland Trail Blazers win, Lillard had one more dagger to stick through Bulls fans' hearts.

The account that suffered Lillard's wrath likely derived their quip from the Zach LaVine 3 that gave the Bulls a 120-115 lead with 31.2 seconds remaining. For a moment, the shot appeared to ice the game, and a 19-point second-half comeback.

That would have been LaVine's second game-sealing 3 against the Trail Blazers this season. In the Bulls' Jan. 5 victory in Portland, he stroked a stepback over Derrick Jones Jr. to put the Bulls ahead by four points with 10.7 seconds to play.

So, the joke comes from a solid place. It was just fired off a hair too early.

Trailing 122-117 on Saturday, Lillard sank a 37-foot 3-pointer over Coby White with 8.9 seconds left; then, after Gary Trent Jr. tied LaVine up and drew a jump-ball whistle, Lillard turned a loose ball scramble into a fadeaway, buzzer-beating, game-winning 3 over a suffocating contest from Lauri Markkanen.

"This is the NBA, man. It’s incredible players in this league," LaVine said after the game. "We’ve done this to other teams before. It happens to you sometimes. It just sucks. You try to figure out how not to let it happen and what you could’ve did better. We have another game coming up."

