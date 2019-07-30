Damian Lillard thinks Carmelo Anthony should get a farewell season

Carmelo Anthony is hoping he gets another shot at the NBA. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard wants Carmelo Anthony to get the NBA sendoff he deserves. Lillard tried to start a movement on Twitter on Monday suggesting Anthony should be signed and given a farewell tour.

The 35-year-old Anthony remains unsigned after playing in just 10 games with the Houston Rockets last season. Anthony wasn’t a great fit in Houston, and the team wound up parting ways with Anthony in November. Anthony was eventually traded to the Chicago Bulls, who had no interest in playing him. In 10 games with the Rockets, Anthony averaged 13.4 points.

While Lillard doesn’t think that’s an acceptable ending for one of the best players of the era, he doesn’t think the Trail Blazers can bring Anthony in.

We don’t have money. But Melo should be playin https://t.co/E1chjpBlkn — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 29, 2019

As for Anthony, he’s hoping he will get another shot at the NBA, according to his trainer.

Melo’s trainer Chris Brickley says Melo is easily better than 70 percent of the NBA players and Melo just wants to have a farewell tour like D-Wade’s



(🎥 @breakfastclubam ) pic.twitter.com/0m9CleguIS — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 29, 2019

There hasn’t been much buzz about Anthony just yet, but perhaps Lillard’s plea will convince one NBA general manager to take a shot on Anthony. The Trail Blazers may not have the money to make the move, but it shouldn’t take a lot to bring Anthony in. He signed with the Rockets for the veteran’s minimum last season.

