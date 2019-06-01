Damian Lillard tells Mistah F.A.B. to recruit Kevin Durant to Trail Blazers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

When the Warriors leave Oakland for San Francisco as they transition from Oracle Arena to Chase Center this summer, one of their biggest fans won't be too happy.

Rapper Mistah F.A.B. was joined on Instagram Live by fellow Oakland native and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard on Thursday night after the Warriors' 118-109 loss to the Raptors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Towards the end of their conversation, the rapper asked Lillard who's the one player the Blazers should pursue in free agency.

But before he let the point guard answer, Fabby Davis Jr. let Lillard know, "After the Warriors leave The Town, I ain't even really trippin.'" If that's so, Dame has a request for his fellow Oakland-born celebrity.

"Just go in there and tell KD, say 'KD, just go to Portland, bruh. I'm a Portland fan.' You a Portland fan now, so just be like, 'Bruh they left Oakland anyways, so just go to Portland.'"

The Warriors swept the Blazers in the Western Conference finals without Kevin Durant, but Lillard, like any other basketball player, knows just how great KD is. His absence was apparent with the Dubs in any early Finals deficit after Thursday's loss.

"I don't think they [the Warriors] need him [Durant] to beat them [the Raptors], but I think their chances are much better with him," Lillard said to F.A.B. "It's an easier game for them when KD's out there, especially in this series."