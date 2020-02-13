Damian Lillard suggests Devin Booker as All-Star replacement

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard will not participate in this weekend's All-Star festivities after suffering a right groin strain Wednesday night.

WATCH Damian Lillard suffers right groin strain pic.twitter.com/8DpCwHhw4X — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 13, 2020

He will have an MRI Thursday.

After the game, Lillard said he was withdrawing from the three-point competition and the All-Star game, but plans to be in Chicago.

"Obviously, it's something you look forward to," Lillard said, "Those festivities and having fun. But, health is first.

"I'll still be there and be apart of it. Unfortunately, I had to be the fall guy. "

Damian Lillard injured his groin in the final minutes of the Blazers loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Deciding to put his health first, Lillard confirmed in the postgame locker room that he will not participate in the All-Star Game or 3pt contest. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/PNOTtXoMbG — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 13, 2020

The question then becomes who Lillard's replacement will be?

"Hopefully someone who shoulda been there, but didn't make it."

That person? Lillard suggested Phoenix Suns point guard Devin Booker.

Booker finished 6th in the fan voting and is widely regarded as an All-Star snub.

This season, Booker is averaging 26.4 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

He's also shooting 55.9% from the field, a career high, and 36.1% from long range.

What are Booker's thoughts?

"I have to do some talking with my family, I think probably [I would accept]," Booker told Fox Sports Arizona after the Suns' 112-106 win over the Golden State Warriors. "But right now I want to reach out to Dame and make sure he's healthy and make sure his injury is not that serious. That's what I'm worried about right now."

Ultimately, the league has the final say about who will replace Lillard. But, a nomination from the injured player can't hurt.

