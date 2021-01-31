Damian Lillard stuns Bulls with off-balance buzzer-beating 3-pointer

Not even the buzzer could put an end to Dame Time at the United Center.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard went off for 44 points against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, finishing with one of the season’s wildest buzzer-beaters.

With only 6.2 seconds remaining and the Blazers down 122-120, a jump ball made its way into Lillard’s hands after an awkward series of exchanges. Lillard took the ball, ran a few steps to his right and uncorked an off-balance step-back 3-pointer over Bulls 7-footer Lauri Markkanen.

It was the kind of shot only a few players on the planet have a prayer of making. Fortunately for the Blazers, Lillard is absolutely one of those players. The All-Star point guard had been making those kind of shots all game:

Some absolutely wild shot-making from Damian Lillard in the fourth quarter. A small sampling, including the game-winner: pic.twitter.com/Iu19OQCRln — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) January 31, 2021

“I had a big on me, got some space, hit a step-back and that was game,” Lillard said of his game-winner after the game. “In these situations, I usually look up at the clock and I get real ambitious ... a lot of times it doesn’t work out, but today it just happened to work out.”

Lillard finished 15-of-26 from the field and 8-of-17 from deep, while also chipping in nine assists and five rebounds.

Story continues

The fun continued in the Blazers locker room, where Lillard was soaked as he entered through the door.

They didn’t even let him get in the door 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pMSGnhf04r — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 31, 2021

The win improves the Blazers’ record to 10-8, good for seventh place in the Western Conference.

More from Yahoo Sports: