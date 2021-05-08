Damian Lillard & Steph Curry left off list of best NBA PGs, prompting outrage originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

SMH.

For those who are unfamiliar with the acronym, it stands for "shaking my head."

That's exactly what I did when this graphic came across my feed this morning, courtesy of Rashad Phillips of SportsTalk 2319.

My top 5 “Point Guards” in the NBA. These 5 players exude a willingness to facilitate, lead, and score when needed. A perfect blend of vision, creativity, and leadership is what the PG position is. Ja Morant was right when he said he was a top 5 “PG” in the league. #Yoda pic.twitter.com/M0USCjhq1b — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) May 7, 2021

Fists clinched, face sneering-- the rage I felt...

There's just so much wrong here.

How do you leave Damian Lillard and Steph Curry and even Russell Westbrook off that list?!

Initially, I couldn't tell if Phillips was being serious, or if he was trolling people.

Of course, people had issues with Phillips' assessment.

If your criteria is “facilitate, lead, and score when needed” then I’m not sure why Lillard wouldn’t fit this criteria. In fact 4 of your players haven’t even demonstrated the ability to lead compared to Lillard who is one of the best leaders in the league. — Pinwheel Empire (@PinwheelEmpire) May 8, 2021

ratiod by the real top 5 pgs pic.twitter.com/rqy2SxuutU — diego 🧬 (@ballinlikecur11) May 7, 2021

Where tf are the two best point guards? pic.twitter.com/nq9nZTiAnX — 𝙉𝙤𝙩𝘼𝙠𝙪𝙞𝙚𝙣 (@NotAkuien) May 7, 2021

There are hundreds of replies like the ones above to Phillips' graphic.

After all, this is the same guy who said, "I don’t think Luka Doncic is a lottery pick," as Doncic was preparing to enter the NBA.

That was a bad take. Almost as bad as the graphic listed above.

But as it turns out, Phillips is 100% serious in his assessment. But after further research, the reason a Steph Curry or a Damian Lillard are not on this list is because he doesn't classify either of them as point guards.

Calling Dame or Steph point guards, according to Phillips, "shows how flawed the position system truly is..."

As it turns out, Phillips works under his own set of positions.

These positions are like the fingerprints to each and every player. Identifying the right position helps improve your game experience from all angles. This gives creating and recruiting a player a whole new experience. Find your seat 💺 #Evolution pic.twitter.com/fsYif69vCQ — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) December 30, 2020

Phillips lists Lillard and Curry as "hybrid guards," which he classifies as "a rare breed of scorer and initiator... the deadliest player on the court when the ball is in his hands."

Dame and Steph would fall under that category, yes.

They are the deadliest of deadly, the most lethal.

But here's the thing, Mr. Phillips-- everyone is operating off a five-position system, not 12. Convincing people to think differently is an impossible task.

So, when you post lists out under a metric that you've created that isn't universally accepted, you should expect to get the smoke.