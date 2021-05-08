Damian Lillard & Steph Curry left off list of best NBA PGs, prompting outrage

Peter Socotch
·3 min read
Damian Lillard & Steph Curry left off list of best NBA PGs, prompting outrage originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

SMH. 

For those who are unfamiliar with the acronym, it stands for "shaking my head." 

That's exactly what I did when this graphic came across my feed this morning, courtesy of Rashad Phillips of SportsTalk 2319.

Fists clinched, face sneering-- the rage I felt... 

There's just so much wrong here. 

How do you leave Damian Lillard and Steph Curry and even Russell Westbrook off that list?! 

Initially, I couldn't tell if Phillips was being serious, or if he was trolling people. 

Of course, people had issues with Phillips' assessment.

There are hundreds of replies like the ones above to Phillips' graphic.

After all, this is the same guy who said, "I don’t think Luka Doncic is a lottery pick," as Doncic was preparing to enter the NBA.  

That was a bad take. Almost as bad as the graphic listed above. 

But as it turns out, Phillips is 100% serious in his assessment. But after further research, the reason a Steph Curry or a Damian Lillard are not on this list is because he doesn't classify either of them as point guards.

Calling Dame or Steph point guards, according to Phillips, "shows how flawed the position system truly is..."

As it turns out, Phillips works under his own set of positions. 

Phillips lists Lillard and Curry as "hybrid guards," which he classifies as "a rare breed of scorer and initiator... the deadliest player on the court when the ball is in his hands."

Dame and Steph would fall under that category, yes.

They are the deadliest of deadly, the most lethal.

But here's the thing, Mr. Phillips-- everyone is operating off a five-position system, not 12. Convincing people to think differently is an impossible task. 

So, when you post lists out under a metric that you've created that isn't universally accepted, you should expect to get the smoke. 

