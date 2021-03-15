Damian Lillard sent a special postgame gift to Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards

Lillard sent a special postgame gift to Anthony Edwards originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards is special.

He has been a human highlight reel in Minnesota while averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists midway through his first season in the league.

On Sunday the No.1 overall pick of the 2020 draft put his talents on full display scoring a career-high 34-points in a 114-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

A1 WITH EXTRA SAUCE pic.twitter.com/udbLeZ2LQ6 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 15, 2021

It was the first time the 19-year-old rookie has eclipsed the 30-point mark, and it surely won't be the last.

The win was great for Edwards, but what happened when he got back to the locker room was pretty great too.

From just down the hall at Target Center, Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard had a special gift for him - Lillard's signed jersey was sent to Edwards' locker.

Edwards posted a thank you video of the gift on social media.

The signed jersey had a special message on it as well. While it's hard to read what it says, Lillard sent another message to Edwards on social.

Keep growin bra! Future extra bright.

Damian Lillard to Anthony Edwards

Keep growin bra! Future extra bright ✊🏽 https://t.co/hgmjmGnx4i — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 15, 2021

Real recognize real.