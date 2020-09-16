Damian Lillard was secretly predicting Paul George and Kawhi Leonard's 4Q performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Did you know that Damian Lillard is a magician?

More on that in a moment.

Listen, payback is a b****.

The Los Angeles Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets last night and Trail Blazers Twitter is having a field day.

In Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Nuggets, Beverley and George finally got what was coming to them. The Clippers, who initially led the series 3-1, trailed by 20-points late in the fourth quarter of Game 7. Ultimately, the Nuggets sent the Clippers packing from the NBA bubble, and CJ McCollum was ecstatic.

Lillard’s backcourt mate showed Patrick Beverley and Paul George no mercy. He delivered this heartless tweet, “Yooooo @Dame_Lillard you got an extra villa available in Cabo?"

Yoooo @Dame_Lillard 🤣🤣🤣🤣 you got an extra villa available in Cabo ? — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

In the winner takes all game, the Clippers scored 15 points in the final quarter. Kawhi Leonard went 0 for 5 in the fourth quarter, Paul George went 0 for 6.

Ball game.

Back to Lillard being a magician. The mark of a good one is being able to predict things long before the trick even happens. Well, Dame did just that.

Look closely.

How many points did Kawhi and Paul George score in the 4th quarter? 😂 pic.twitter.com/PPEuaucbpM — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) September 16, 2020

Troll so hard.

After the Clippers duo of Paul George and Patrick Beverley ignited a social media beef, this is only fair game.