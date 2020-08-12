Damian Lillard scores 61 on a playoff mission

We’re quickly winding down the regular season in the bubble and there were plenty of meaningless games on Tuesday night. But there was also a classic, when the Mavericks and Blazers squared off in a game that had meaning for both teams. We’ll take a look at the remaining playoff scenarios and some interesting news and notes as we prepare for four generally meaningless games on Wednesday, seven season finales on Thursday, and four more finales on Friday. And remember, home court is thrown out the window, as every game in the bubble is a home game for both teams.

Damian Lillard’s 61 leads Blazers over Mavericks

Damian Lillard said he wasn’t going to go to the bubble to waste his time and he wasn’t kidding. He dropped 61 on the Mavs Tuesday night, tying his career high, scored 50 in back-to-back games for the first time in Blazer history, and became just the second player (Wilt Chamberlain is the other) to have three 60-point games in an NBA season. My 13-year-old son is constantly reminding me that Dame doesn’t belong on the cover of NBA2K, but in reality, he clearly does. He’s been a bubble monster and hit 17-of-32 shots, 9-of-17 3-pointers and 18-of-18 free throws for 61 points, five rebounds, eight assists and a steal last night. And over his last two games he’s averaging 56 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 6.5 3-pointers while hitting 33-of-60 shots, good for 55 percent shooting. And he’s willed his team to four wins in their last five games, and they’ve now overtaken the Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the West. Lost in the Dame-time hoopla was Carmelo Anthony’s 26 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three 3-pointers, which were also crucial in the win.

The Mavs got 36 points, six rebounds and seven 3-pointers on 12-of-17 shooting from Kristaps Porzingis before he fouled out, and Luka Doncic added 25 points, eight rebounds and 10 dimes in the loss.

So now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s look at the remaining playoff scenarios still alive in the league.

EAST

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Magic

No. 2 Raptors vs. No. 7 Nets

No. 3 Celtics vs. No. 6 Sixers or Pacers

No. 4 Heat vs. No. 5 Pacers or Sixers

The No. 3 Celtics can’t face the Heat, but if the Sixers win their final two games and the Pacers lose their final two games, the Pacers would fall to No. 6 and face the Celtics. That tells me the Pacers are going to try to win at least one and avoid a matchup with Boston. And those are the only two scenarios that can happen – Celtics vs. Sixers or Pacers, and Heat vs. Pacers or Sixers. And you have to think teams want the banged up and Ben Simmons-less (knee surgery) Sixers in this one.

The West is a little more complicated and is going to feature a play-in series. The No. 8 seed will need to win just one of two potential games, while the No. 9 seed would have to win both play-in games to get in.

If the season ended now with no play-in, here’s what the matchups look like.

WEST

No. 1 Lakers vs. No. 8 Blazers

No. 2 Clippers vs. No. 7 Mavericks

No. 3 Nuggets vs. No. 6 Jazz

No. 4 Rockets vs. No. 5 Thunder

While some of these scenarios are not set in stone, they’re not likely to change due to tie breakers. However, the No. 8 and 9 seeds and the aforementioned play-in scenarios are still up for grabs.

Editor’s Note: Whether you want to win a 50/50 or take down a GPP, use our DFS Optimizer, customizable projections and more to create the smartest lineups. Subscribe to all four major sports for as low as $7.99/month!

Here’s the schedule for the bubble play-in teams, who all just have one game left on Thursday:

Blazers vs. Nets (who have nothing to play for)

Grizzlies vs. Bucks (nothing to play for and no Giannis, who will probably be suspended – see below)

Suns vs. Mavericks (who have nothing to play for)

Spurs vs. Jazz

And here are the various scenarios about how each team can get into the party.

The Blazers: They clinch No. 8 if they beat the Nets on Thursday, or if the Grizzlies, Suns and Spurs all lose their final game that same day. They clinch No. 9 if two of the Grizzlies, Suns and Spurs lose Thursday. They control their own destiny and Dame is on fire.

The Grizzlies: They clinch No. 8 if they beat the Bucks and the Blazers lose to the Nets. They clinch No. 9 with a win over the Bucks or if the Suns or Spurs loses on Thursday.