Damian Lillard says Steph Curry is the greatest shooter to ever play in the NBA

Damian Lillard is, without a doubt, the greatest shooter to ever play for the Portland Trail Blazers.

His 1,942 threes are the 14th most in NBA history and the most ever by a Trail Blazer.

Lillard is a certified long-range bucket getter.

It was that touch from deep that helped Portland pull off the improbable comeback on Tuesday, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 125-124. Lillard dropped 50 points on the night, including six three-pointers.

Following the win, Lillard had an interview with the TNT crew where Shaq asked him what goes into being a lethal shooter. It was here that Lillard heaped some praise on a certain point guard from The Bay.

We got some great shooters in our league. Obviously, we think of Steph Curry first when we think of shooters. The greatest shooter to ever play in our league.

Damian Lillard: "We got some great shooters in our league obviously we think of Steph Curry first when we think of shooters, the greatest shooter to ever play in our league" pic.twitter.com/V1Mb77wkwt — Alex. 👋 (@Dubs4O8) March 17, 2021

Curry currently leads the league with 180 three-pointers made this season, while Lillard is right behind him at No.2 with 166. So, Lillard definitely knows what he is talking about.

Curry has 2,675 three-pointers for his career, the second-most ever in the history of the league. He trails only Ray Allen's record of 2,973 by less than 300 buckets!

To make the numbers even more incredible, Curry has hit this number in just 12 seasons... 11, really, since he only played five games last year. Meanwhile, it took Allen 18 seasons to set the current record. On the pace he is on now, Steph Curry will likely set a record no one else can ever touch.

Curry took notice, and he posted on social to give Lillard his props, too.

that part! that boy good too https://t.co/3qazfEDxwx — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 17, 2021

Damian Lillard, like Curry, will go down as one of the greatest shooters to ever play in the NBA, but even he knows who the G.O.A.T is on this one. Respect.