Damian Lillard roasts fan who chided him for lack of workout videos

Summer in the NBA is sort of an odd place. We wait for confirmation of players switching teams, then most of what we see is either about players having fun, or players hitting the gym.

For some fans, they only want to see one or the other. While the more mature NBA fan probably understands that players are unique, dynamic individuals with lots of time on their hands, some diehards have a hard time seeing the forest for the trees.

Social media has made it so that fans are able to go after players who they think aren’t keeping up with an offseason regimen. But of course, that allows players to respond to fan concerns.

That’s exactly what happened when one Twitter user complained at Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard for not working out enough. The Twitter user hadn’t seen video of Lillard working out, so they assumed the Blazers star wasn’t hitting the gym.

He was wrong, and Lillard let them know about it.

Via Twitter:

My workouts don’t require a camera crew https://t.co/lHzIQ7fMd5 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 12, 2018





This seems like an extremely basic fact, but the idea that Lillard isn’t in the gym because people see him enjoying his life — like a normal human being — is patently insane. But the summer is long and the heat makes fools of us all, I guess. That and having to watch early-season NFL games.

The interaction did make for some good Twitter banter, at least. What a goober.

Lillard went even further, posting … uh, whatever this is: