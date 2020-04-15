Damian Lillard reveals his Trail Blazers Mount Rushmore

Damian Lillard took over the Trail Blazers Twitter account Monday night while NBC Sports Northwest replayed the classic Trail Blazers Game 5 against Oklahoma City from the 2019 playoffs when he hit the "bad shot" and then waved goodbye to the Thunder.

Dame was live-tweeting while rewatching the game and also held an impromptu Q&A.

One of the many questions Lillard answered was who he'd put on the Mt. Rushmore of Portland Trail Blazers history.

My opinion? ... Walton , Drexler, LA , and Myself https://t.co/RxjTzO2k1d — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 14, 2020

Bill Walton. Clyde Drexler. LaMarcus Aldridge. Damian Lillard.

Hard to argue with Dame's list. The key abstention would be Brandon Roy, who will forever be supplanted in Trail Blazers history. But, there's only four people who can be on the list.

Walton brought the franchise's sole NBA Championship in 1977 and if he doesn't get hurt in 1978 the Blazers have a dynasty on their hands.

Drexler took Portland to two NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992, as well as being the franchise's leader in points (18,040), games played (867), minutes (29,496), steals (1,795) and All-Star selections (eight).

Aldridge spent nine seasons in Rip City bridging the Brandon Roy and Damian Lillard eras of Trail Blazers basketball. In the process, he made four All-Star games and ranks fourth in games played (648), third in minutes (22,972), and first in rebounds as a Trail Blazer (5,434).

Then, of course, Lillard who signed a supermax extension with the franchise last offseason will go down as the best player in franchise history when it's all said and done. He's on pace to end his career as the all-time leader in games played, minutes played, assists, points, and already has the franchise record for three-pointers made (1,702).

As a Blazer, Dame has already had two buzzer-beating playoff game-winners to clinch the series, led the Blazers to the Western Conference Finals, five-time NBA All-Star, First-Team All-NBA in 2018, Rookie of the Year, and he's getting better every season. In 2020, Lillard averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game and 7.8 assists.

What do you think of Lillard's Trail Blazers Mount Rushmore?

Damian Lillard reveals his Trail Blazers Mount Rushmore originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest