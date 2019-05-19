Damian Lillard reportedly playing despite a rib injury suffered in Game 2

Damian Lillard reportedly suffered a rib injury during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been playing with separated ribs , per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Dame appeared to have suffered the sprain during the third quarter of Game 2 after Warriors center Kevon Looney landed on top of of the guard and rolled over him during a loose ball scramble.

Perhaps this injury could explain some of Dame’s shooting woes in the Western Conference finals. The Oakland native shot 5-for-18 from the field and posted 19 points in Saturday’s 110-99 loss.

Despite a dismal Game 3, a source told ESPN that Lillard reportedly “downplayed the impact of the injury” as a reason for his performance.

Portland trails Golden State in the series 3-0. The Blazers will try to avoid being swept when the teams meet Monday night in Portland.

