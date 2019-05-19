Damian Lillard reportedly playing despite a rib injury suffered in Game 2

Damian Lillard reportedly suffered a rib injury during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been playing with separated ribs , per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Portland Trail Blazers All-NBA star Damian Lillard has separated ribs and is playing through the injury, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Lillard shot 5-of-18 in Game 3 loss to Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 19, 2019

Dame appeared to have suffered the sprain during the third quarter of Game 2 after Warriors center Kevon Looney landed on top of of the guard and rolled over him during a loose ball scramble.

Despite Damian Lillard appearing to injure his ribs on this play in Game 2, Portland's star has been playing through his injury.



Dame played 40 min in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/VXLTTqJNnM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2019

Perhaps this injury could explain some of Dame’s shooting woes in the Western Conference finals. The Oakland native shot 5-for-18 from the field and posted 19 points in Saturday’s 110-99 loss.

Despite a dismal Game 3, a source told ESPN that Lillard reportedly “downplayed the impact of the injury” as a reason for his performance.

A source confirmed that Damian Lillard has a separated rib but downplayed the impact of the injury on his performance. “Not a story, he always plays through injuries.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 19, 2019

Portland trails Golden State in the series 3-0. The Blazers will try to avoid being swept when the teams meet Monday night in Portland.

