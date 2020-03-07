Damian Lillard’s Porsche was way too advanced for him at first

Damian Lillard is an NBA superstar. But before that, he was a kid from Brookfield with a dream to play ball. A four-year player out of Weber State, Lillard became a lottery pick. Drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 6th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, Lillard was entering a world that would bring him riches beyond his wildest dreams.

Before his super max contract, before his endorsement deal and signature shoe with Adidas and before he became a household name, Damian Lillard was driving around in a Pontiac Grand Prix, which he bought for $1,500 and a PS2. No games.

When he signed his rookie deal with the Trail Blazers, though, it was time for an upgrade.

Talking with Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson on the Players Tribune Knuckleheads podcast, Lillard recounts his first big purchase.

"I bought me a Porsche," Lillard said. "I bought it so fast that I was still living in Oakland when I bought it."

It was a Porsche Cabriolet, charcoal grey.

The price tag? A cool $100,000.

"The first check I got from the Trail Blazers, I hadn't even played a game yet," Lillard said. "I came to Portland in the summer and it was like and advance. I came to Portland and they handed me a check. I was with my older brother and my cousin and we're looking at it like- we couldn't believe it. Like, I was ready to go spend it all right there."

A check with so many zeroes, and it had Lillard's name on it. He became an instant millionaire. It's enough to make anyone hyperventilate.

"I came back home, went to Burlingame to that Porsche dealership. I was looking at ‘em, test driving ‘em. I was scared as hell test driving them Porsche's."

I didn't even know how to work the radio.

"They were trying to explain to me all of the different gadgets in the car. I just wasn't listening. I was like, ‘hurry up and finish talking so I could pull up off this lot.' He gave me the manual. I put it in the passenger seat and got up outta there. I basically had to teach myself how to do everything in there."

Lillard was on top of the world. Feeling himself and his new purchase, Lillard sped back to Oakland to his neighborhood.

And what did Lillard see when he arrived? Nobody. An empty street.

"I was looking around and ain't nobody was outside."

That kid from Brookfield returned home, driving a brand new $100,000 Porsche, without knowing how to work the radio.

It's a funny moment, for sure, and probably the last time Lillard showed up back home without people waiting for him outside when he arrives.

Damian Lillards Porsche was way too advanced for him at first originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest